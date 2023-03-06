Get ready for a busy week of weather ahead for KELOLAND. Aberdeen had more snow overnight, but the morning sky is clearing as get a break between systems. Over 4″ of new snow is on the ground there.

Fog is the story in the Gregory area.

Radar trends show this latest system moving east and weakening.

A new batch of snow will develop West River starting this afternoon.

Roads are in poor shape north of Sioux Falls. No travel advisories were in effect as of 7am in the area circled in yellow, including Brookings, Watertown, and Sisseton.

Roads are slushy and snow covered near Sioux Falls and east into SW MN and NW IA as well from the snow that fell yesterday.

Here are the alerts still in effect this morning.

Watch the expanding snow West River today, tonight, and tomorrow. There will be more widespread snow coming for KELOLAND by Thursday.

You can see that trend developing on the map below. Yet another system in on the horizon by the weekend.

The animation below offers a few interesting elements as we watch the timeline of the snow this week. Remember, the snow will come in pieces this week, so plan on using your snow blower or shovel more than once.

The weekly total on the American model is even heavier.

The Canadian is also in agreement on a busy week of weather. Again, this is not going to happen all at once, but the biggest piece of this running total should happen on Thursday.

Here are the details of the forecast.