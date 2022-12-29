SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.

2 PM

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in extreme southeast KELOLAND for the evening. This area saw rain or freezing rain this morning that has now turned to snow. We could see 1 to 2 inches of snow in Sioux Falls. Areas south and east of Sioux Falls could see more snow with this system.

The snow will move out of KELOLAND this evening. We will see overnight lows in the single digits in northeastern KELOLAND and teens for everyone else. Winds remain light and we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

For your Friday we will be partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in southeastern KELOLAND will be slightly cooler than today, and the rest of KELOLAND will be slightly warmer. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s in eastern KELOLAND, and 30s and low 40s farther west. We will also have south winds helping keep us warmer.

Saturday will be very similar to Friday. Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s in eastern KELOLAND, with 30s and low 40s in central and western South Dakota. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for the first half of the weekend. Winds remain light from the south and west.

The New Year starts with a bang as the next winter storm moves into western and central South Dakota on Sunday. This system moves east through Monday and even Tuesday. We could see significant snowfall with this system. The models have shifted this storm several times. Winds do pick up in central and eastern KELOLAND on the backside of this system on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly fall as well by the middle of next week.