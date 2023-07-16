While much of the day is quiet today, it’s going to be another murky looking day due to Canadian wildfires.

More smoke will be in the air today, so keep this in mind once again with any outdoor plans. Those of you who are sensitive to particulates in the atmosphere will need to keep this in mind as well as children and the elderly.

In terms of active weather, we’ll watch for spotty rain chances…especially toward NW Iowa, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that gets its act together.

Beyond that, we’re mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s once again.

A gradual reduction in smoke will take place as we head into the evening and overnight time frame as a cold front pushes southward…so air quality will gradually improve. We’ll also cool down quite nicely, with overnight lows in the 50s.

A little more cloud cover builds into the region on Monday, but the day is slated to start off dry. Later in the day, we may see some pop-up showers and storms…prompting a “Slight Risk” for severe weather from Pierre into Bon Homme County. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that from Rapid City to Mobridge and into SE KELOLAND.

Wind and hail are the main concerns, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Tuesday, we bring in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms, with two areas of “Marginal Risk” in place…one in south-central and SE South Dakota and the second toward Aberdeen and Sisseton. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible near and south of I-90, but areas to the north are expected to be mainly quiet on Wednesday. In fact, we’ll close the work week on a mainly quiet note beyond some showers and storms popping up to the west.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures are favored across the region as we head deeper into the dog days of summer.