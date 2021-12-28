More Shots of Cold to End 2021: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 28th

Good morning! Folks at Great Bear are busy again this morning making snow. We have plenty of cold air on the way later today and tomorrow, great for making more snow.

KELOLAND Live Doppler HD has been tracking snow across the west and north. Most of the accumulations are less than 1″, but roads are slippery where the snow has fallen.

Futurecast shows the colder trend this afternoon as northwest winds become dominate across the region. We expect teens and 20s below zero in the north. This will set the stage for a cold Wednesday.

The extended forecast for snow is better south of KELOLAND this weekend. We’ll continue to watch the cold air and where the snow falls, which appears to be closer to I-80 in Nebraska and Iowa.

Right now, the risk of accumulating snow is best down in Nebraska and Iowa this weekend. We’ll continue to monitor the latest trends.

For today, the coldest air will stay across northern SD with highs only in the single digits. Sioux Falls will climb this morning into the upper 20s and then fall for the afternoon.

Temperatures will really drop tonight into the northern areas of KELOLAND. Aberdeen could hit -20 by daybreak.

That will set the stage for a very cold Wednesday with highs in the teens and 20s across the south, with single digits in the north.

Another cold front will drop our temperatures to ring in the new year. We do expect milder temperatures once again early next week in the 30s.