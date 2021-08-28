More Severe Weather Tonight; Brief Break Sunday – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, August 28

After a small break in the early afternoon, we get ready for another round of strong to severe storms. This time, we focus our attention further south.

The threat for severe weather will begin toward the late afternoon/early evening time frame and go into the first part of the night, with a “Slight” to “Enhanced” risk in place across the south and east.

Various severe weather watches are in effect for southeastern and east-central portions of KELOLAND through 9 pm CDT Saturday.

All forms of severe weather will be on the table with any storm that comes along, so be sure to stay weather aware.

Lows, by the by, range in the upper 40s to the west to the low 60 south and east.

We get a pretty nice day on Sunday across KELOLAND, with partly to mostly sunny skies in place thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure. Highs hold on either side of 80 degrees across much of the region.

We hit the reset button on Monday and bring back the chance for showers and thunderstorms along the way. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, especially toward the south and east later in the day.

Highs on Monday hold in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s.

Some storms may linger on Tuesday morning to the south and east, but much of the day does appear to be decent and seasonable beyond this.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the second half of the work and school week, with Thursday holding the best widespread chance to see unsettled weather.

Temperatures slowly back into the 70s by next weekend after a brief midweek spike.