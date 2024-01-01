December 2023 will go into the books as the warmest December on record for Sioux Falls and a Top 5 warmest month for Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City.

Warmest average December temperatures on record; Note that Dec 2023 for Pierre would be 4th all-time at 31.5 degrees

Now that we are in 2024, we start to get some changes in place…chief among them is seen on the thermometer. While we don’t get to the really chilly stuff yet (There’s plenty of time for that), we do see some more seasonable temperatures come back into the picture. It’ll still technically be above average through the weekend, but it’ll be closer than much of what we saw in December.

Along the way, we’ll be pretty quiet with a lack of active weather through the midweek outlook. High pressure will continue to do its stuff and keep our skies at least partly sunny with temperatures holding in the 30s. Chilly, yes…but still above average for this time of year.

By the end of the week, though, we may see something else to talk about. Some flurries and snow showers are possible to close the abridged work and school week, with little to no accumulation expected during this time.

Another chance for some snow comes along by late Saturday into Sunday. Again, we’re not looking at too much in the way of impacts. In general, we’re expecting around an inch or two East River with lesser amounts West River. Considering how tough it has been to get snow in KELOLAND so far, this is a promising sight for snow fans.

After the weekend, radar goes into silent mode once again. Beyond a system that will likely sweep to our south on Monday, there’s little activity on the horizon headed into the first full calendar week of January.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the middle of the month, so at least one aspect of winter may finally be making its move.

Here’s a look at your forecast: