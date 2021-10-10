More Seasonable Start to the New Week; Rain by Wednesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, October 10

After a rather active day on Saturday, Sunday’s outlook will be a noticeably quieter and cooler one.

Cloud cover will try to hang in there East River with low pressure remaining slow to get out of here, and we may also have some showers in place in NE KELOLAND through the morning and early afternoon. We’ll dry out through the afternoon, though.

Highs take a step backward across the region, with 60s for highs through much of KELOLAND…though some 50s are possible in the northeast where clouds and rain are more stubborn.

We’ll clear out and cool down as we head into the night thanks to high pressure moving into the region. Lows fall into the 40s with a few 30s out west.

Sunshine will stick around on Monday with winds calming down at the same time. We’ll enjoy seasonable highs in the mid 60s to low 70s across much of the region, with low 60s and upper 50s out west.

Tuesday starts off quietly enough, but cloud cover will increase ahead of our next system, which will bring in a large slug of rainfall through midweek. We may even see our first flakes of the season toward the Black Hills. Keep an eye out for updates on that potential.

We’ll cool down and dry out as we head into the end of the next work and school week. Temperatures gradually fall into the 50s for highs by next Friday.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, we may warm up again with above average temperatures coming back into the picture. Keep in mind, though, that average in mid October ranges in the low to mid 60s.