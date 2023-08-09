Thunderstorms developed last night south of I-90, with a nice batch of rain near Yankton and Vermillion during the overnight. You can see the collection of radar returns south of Sioux Falls on the map below.

Here are some of the rain estimate on VIPIR. The north edge of the rain made it about Lennox and Canton.

The official rain gauge report in Yankton shows 1.74″.

Temperatures today will return to the 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and t-storms could develop in the far northeast later today, along with one or two cells near Sioux Falls. Don’t count on anything widespread, however.

The outlook for thunderstorms tomorrow is better, with a marginal risk of severe weather across much of eastern KELOLAND.

An area of low pressure will develop in western KELOLAND during the morning and move east during the day. A trailing cold front should spark areas of thunderstorms into tomorrow night. The next better chance of rain will enter the picture by Sunday as a stronger system moves into KELOLAND from the northwest.

We even have a day 5 severe weather risk for Sunday across parts of southeastern KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.