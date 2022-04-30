We’ve been waiting to say this, but it’s finally here: Rain is in the forecast and will remain in the forecast today.

Low pressure will slowly move through the region as we go through the day, with higher rain chances in place along and east of the Missouri River valley. We still could see some rain West River, but chances simply aren’t as good.

We even have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall East River for the day.

Highs range from the upper 40s to the mid/upper 50s with breezy conditions in place.

Rain chances hold steady along and east of the James River valley, while we begin to clear out a bit to the west. Windy weather, however, won’t go away regardless of what side of the river you’re on.

Lows fall mainly into the mid 30s.

Beyond some lingering showers to the east early on, much of Sunday shapes up to be mainly dry and windy once again. We’ll try to clear out a bit more as well, with highs mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s once again.

Some showers are possible to the south and southeast on Monday, but much of the day for much of the region is dry with highs remaining below average for this time of year.

Additional scattered shower chances come along by the middle of the week, but widespread opportunities for rain will be tough to come by in the extended outlook.

By the end of the week, we may see some more rain showers, but these chances look like they’ll be for the southern half of the region.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we’ll have equal chances for above and below average temperatures with slightly better odds for near to above average moisture.