Though much of the afternoon has been quiet, we won’t stay that way for the entire rest of the day.

Showers and a few storms are possible this evening and into the overnight time frame, especially to the south and west, but the bulk of the region is more quiet than active. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place in these areas for the rest of the evening.

Lows drop into the upper 40s to low/mid 50s.

Another chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along on Sunday. Near and south of I-90, we may see some stronger storms come along…with another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place in this area. A “Slight Risk” is in place in northern Nebraska.

Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that comes up, but there’s always that non-zero chance for an isolated tornado.

Highs hold in the low 70s the further south you go, with some 60s for highs further north and east.

West River locations get in on a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Monday, while chances are a bit more scattered further to the east. Once again, highs hold in the 60s and low 70s through much of the region.

Rain chances hold on both sides of the river on Tuesday before we get a small break on Wednesday.

We’re back to square one by Thursday with showers and a few storms being possible into the end of the week. Though we may get a quiet day on Saturday, the break may be short-lived with rain chances returning by next Sunday.

All the while, temperatures remain near to below average through at least Friday. Warmer temperatures try to return by next week.