SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was very beneficial rain last night if you were lucky enough to be under the rain. Some reports that came in included almost 2 inches of rain in Alexandria, an inch in Mitchell, nearly an inch in Vermillion, and just under a half inch of rain in Sioux Falls.

This afternoon brings a wide range of temperatures. Some are in the upper 60s and some are in the low 80s. Winds are light this afternoon. We could see the winds pick up if you are under or near a thunderstorm this afternoon into this evening.

2 PM

We are watching the chance of rain and thunderstorms that will increase into tonight and tomorrow. Tonight we will see lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds will stay light unless you are near a storm.

More rain and thunderstorms on the way for tomorrow. These storms will come with a passing cold front. Tomorrow we can expect highs to lose a few degrees compared to today. There will be stronger winds from the northeast tomorrow behind the front.

Sunday will drop a few more degrees off Saturday’s high temperatures. Winds will be breezy on Sunday as well out of the northeast. Highs will range from the low 70s to low 80s. Sunday comes with partly to mostly sunny skies.

The middle of the work week brings back the warmer temperatures. We expect highs to be in the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week. Rain and thunder shower chances return at the end of the week.