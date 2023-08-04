SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This afternoon brings more rain to western South Dakota. There is a chance of thunderstorms. With the chance of thunderstorms there is a marginal risk of severe weather in central and western South Dakota. Isolated large hail is possible along with strong winds under and near a thunderstorm.

The Flood Watch continues into tomorrow evening in western and south central KELOLAND. The potential is there for heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding.

Otherwise for tonight the chance of rain and thunderstorms will be in western and central South Dakota, working the way into eastern KELOLAND through the morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will stay mostly light through the overnight hours.

For the day tomorrow, we will watch the risk of severe weather in eastern KELOLAND. This threat is for all day with on and off chances of thunderstorms. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threat. There is a smaller risk of an isolated tornado.

For tomorrow with the on and off chances of rain and thunderstorms, temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s in western South Dakota and mid 80s in the east. There will also be stronger winds in central and western South Dakota.

On Sunday there is a chance of morning rain and thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND. We could see afternoon rain and thunderstorms in western and central South Dakota. We will keep an eye on eastern KELOLAND for afternoon storm redevelopment. The winds will be strong out of the north helping cool temperatures down.

The 7 day forecast features another chance of rain and thunderstorms across KELOLAND on Wednesday. Western South Dakota could see spotty chances for rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be slightly below normal for next week.