More Rain Chances on the Way – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 8

Last night’s rain will be slow to depart in portions of SE and NE KELOLAND, but there is at least some time on the way today to dry out.

Some locations overnight saw upward of 3 to 5 inches of rain in the northeastern part of the region, while the Sioux Falls area picked up a quick inch-and-a-half of rain by radar estimates.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible today, especially in NW Iowa, where a few storms may pack an extra punch.

Highs climb into the upper 80s/low 90s East River with mid/upper 90s to the west.

For the first time in a little while, we should have a quiet night across the board with lows falling only into the 60s to near 70 degrees…so it’ll be a warmer night out there.

We’ll watch the chance for some late-day and overnight storms on Monday as our next disturbance attempts to make itself known. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place East River, with a “Slight Risk” over NE KELOLAND, including the Aberdeen area. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado.

Highs on Monday climb into the 90s along and east of the Missouri River, with 80s out west.

Some lingering showers and storms may try to stick around on Tuesday, but the day is not a total wash-out.

By the second half of the work week, we dry out and stay hot, with temperatures holding above average for this time of year more often than not.

We may get a few cool nights now and again, but any relief from the heat is fleeting at best.