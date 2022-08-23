Areas of central and western SD have picked up some welcome rain the past 24 hours. You can see the movement of some of the bigger storms near Pierre last evening.

The below shows little if any rain in the official rain gauges in central SD in the towns listed, but we have picked up some nice downpours in the areas shaded in green.

More rain chances are ahead at the end of the week. You can see a disturbance in western SD that will move east on Friday. We think the rain chances will increase toward Sioux Falls by Saturday.

Keep an eye on rain chances next week to our south. There is a chance some of that rain will start heading north toward the end of the month. We’ll keep an eye on that trend.

Here are the details of the forecast.