You know the old saying, “April showers bring May flowers” right? Well, we apply that to snow too and we sure need the moisture that we are seeing in western KELOLAND this morning. This was the look from Rapid City just before sunrise.

A large area of showers mixed with snow continues to push eastward this morning. We think this will affect locations East River through the late morning and afternoon.

The latest drought monitor underscores the need for moisture. About 75% of South Dakota is in drought now.

The precipitation today won’t be heavy, but a steady rain for a few locations will help push local totals to .10″ to .25″. We can’t rule out a clap of thunder in northern KELOLAND this afternoon.

The hourly forecast shows the progression of rain and snow today eastward into Minnesota and Iowa by this evening. We expect a pleasant Saturday with widespread 50s likely. By Sunday, another compact system will impact KELOLAND with a rain/snow mix. We could see a spread on temperatures with 60s in NW IA and a coating of snow in places like Brookings. Small changes in the low pressure track could really affect the Sunday forecast, so keep checking the forecast.

Another system will be entering the picture by Tuesday. That could give us another round of rain and snow. There’s even a 4th system by the end of the 10 forecast. We’ll carefully watch the track of each one of them.

Expect a mixture of 40s and 50s today as precipitation chances and thicker clouds affect the local hourly temperature trends.

Skies will clear from west to east tonight with lows mainly in the 20s.

Tomorrow looks pleasant with 50s quite common.

We are still holding to a 50% chance of rain by Tuesday with more 50s in the forecast.