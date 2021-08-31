More Rain Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, August 31st

Pockets of heavy rain fell last night across parts of KELOLAND. The Chamberlain area has 2-3″ of much needed rain and several areas had at least 1″. Mitchell and Yankton were both near 1″.

We aren’t done yet. We have more rain on the way starting tomorrow into early Friday. We see another 1-2″ of rain on the European for several areas of central and eastern SD. This wet weather pattern will continue.

A closer look at Futurecast looks dry today with a prevailing southeasterly wind. We expect rain to start West River tomorrow and the rain will expand into central and northeastern SD. We expect that rain to move east on Thursday.

Look for mainly dry weather today with mid and upper 70s in Sioux Falls. Hazy skies are expected for western KELOLAND with 87 in Rapid City.

Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances will start in western KELOLAND tomorrow afternoon and highs will be warmer in the mid 80s to near 90.

The rain chance looks good on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. We expect more scattered rain on Saturday as highs cool into the 70s for the weekend.