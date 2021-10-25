More Rain Ahead: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 25th

Good morning! Areas of rain and clouds East River kept temperatures quite cool yesterday. We had highs in the 40s east, with a few 50s west.

The rain totaled over 1″ in Huron, with nearly .40″ in Yankton.

More rain is ahead in the forecast. Futurecast shows the break in the rain today and most of tomorrow, but rain showers should increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Futurecast shows stronger winds from the southeast tomorrow central and east. As the system passes through, we expect stronger NW winds behind the main system.

Here’s a closer look at the peak wind forecast the next few days.

We expect over 1″ of rain this week in portions of eastern KELOLAND.

Highs today will be in the 50s east and 60s west.

Lows will stay in the 40s for much of KELOLAND with a steady wind from the southeast.

Tomorrow will be warmer East River, but you won’t feel warmer due to the stronger winds.

The 7 day forecast features the rain on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Quiet weather will return at the end of the week with highs near 60 on Friday and Saturday.