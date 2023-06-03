Though much of the region has been dry, we’ve been dodging showers and thunderstorms over the course of the afternoon across portions of KELOLAND.

As of 4 pm CDT Saturday

A few showers and storms are still possible into the first part of the night, but much of the night should be dry and a bit on the mild side beyond that. Overnight lows fall into the low/mid 60s for much of the region with some 50s to the west.

Take what we saw on Saturday, paste it for Sunday, and you’ll have the general idea for what we’re watching. It’ll be another hot day with some pop-up storms across much of the region. Localized higher amounts of rain will be possible with any storm if you find yourself under one.

We’ll see highs in the 70s out west and upper 80s to low 90s elsewhere.

Monday may end up being the best overall day across KELOLAND with mainly dry weather on both sides of the river. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last. Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s in many locations with cooler highs along the SD/WY border.

We’re right back to the “hit-or-miss” variety of showers and thunderstorms…especially East River…as we hit Tuesday and go into the rest of the upcoming work week. While that’s okay for outdoor plans, we’re starting to get rather dry in portions of KELOLAND again. Moderate drought is creeping back into the region, and that will continue if we can’t get a good widespread rain in place.

Sadly, I don’t see that happening over the next seven days. What I do see holding steady is above average warmth.