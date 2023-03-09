SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow continues throughout the afternoon and into tonight. Some notable numbers include 5.5 inches in Pierre, 2.7 inches in Rapid City, 1.2 inches at the Sioux Falls airport, and 2.2 inches in Watertown.

While we have warmer temperatures in eastern KELOLAND compared to western South Dakota, highs are still well below average. Afternoon temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. Winds are fairly light for the afternoon, so not too many blowing snow issues.

The sun is trying to peak through the clouds in western South Dakota as they get a break from the snow.

2 PM

The Advisories and Warnings are still in place through this evening and into tonight. Snow totals can get close to 5 inches in the Advisories, and locally higher amounts in the Warning.

For tonight the snow continues in eastern KELOLAND, with snow showers in central South Dakota. Winds will stay light for the overnight hours. The early morning hours will be cold in western South Dakota, with teens and 20s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

The wind picks up on Friday in western and central South Dakota. Highs will be slightly warmer in the 30s. Western South Dakota could see a rain and snow mix, with flurries possible in eastern KELOLAND. Friday even has a high wind watch in Wyoming.

Friday snow totals will be around an inch for a majority of KELOLAND. Northeastern KELOLAND, including Sisseton and Watertown, could see an additional inch or two.

The wind will be around on Saturday. High temperatures are going to be slightly warmer yet with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Saturday brings another chance of snow in eastern South Dakota, and a rain and snow mix possible in central South Dakota. Western South Dakota will see some sunshine.

Saturday’s snow chance brings around an inch in central and western South Dakota. The James River valley and east could see an inch or two, with northeastern KELOLAND could see a little more like in Sisseton and Watertown.

The 7 day forecast does get a slight break in the snow for the first half of the new week. This weekend will be windy. Tuesday and Wednesday will have high temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year. The next system did get postponed a day. Thursday in the next chance to see rain for a majority of KELOLAND due to the warmer temperatures, but we could see snow from this system in northeastern KELOLAND.