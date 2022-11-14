Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen.

A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown.

Here’s the latest road report.

Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls.

We also have advisories for the northern Black Hills today and tomorrow.

You can see on Futurecast the patches of snow in Minnesota may actually rotate back to the west tomorrow. Temperatures will be about as warm as anything we are forecasting all week.

Our snow totals map shows the heavier snow in the Black Hills the next 36 hours along with a general 1-3″ into northeastern KELOLAND.

Later this week, another arctic front will bring strong and very cold winds to the region on Thursday. Any snow with that front will be blowing around as well.

The pattern ahead is cold for much of the nation. There will additional rounds of light snow ahead through the next 7 days. Expect some additional chances to appear in the 7 day as confidence grows in the timing of each passing front.

Take a look at how expansive the cold will be across the nation the next 7 days. We are hoping for some moderation just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Here’s a first look at temperatures for Thanksgiving.