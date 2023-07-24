Much of the day has been quiet and hot, but we’re going to try and get some activity in place on a few occasions in the atmosphere.

As of 3 pm CDT Monday

While quiet weather is the overall rule tonight if you’re East River, there’s a chance for some showers and thunderstorms out west at first and then farther south and east after midnight.

Lows fall into the mid-60s to low 70s across much of the region.

Tomorrow holds a chance for a few thunderstorms now and again, especially in the second half of the day, and with plenty of heat and moisture to work with in the atmosphere…a few of those storms may become strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for areas east of I-29 and just west of Mobridge/Pierre, with a “Slight Risk” in place for much of central and east-central KELOLAND. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs hold well above average across the board, with widespread 90s and some low triple-digit highs to go with it.

This heat sticks around through the middle of the week, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. On top of the heat, it’ll also be rather humid at times, especially by Wednesday and Thursday.

Plan accordingly and stay hydrated if you must be out and about. Limit your strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke…and know what to do if you or someone else is showing symptoms.

For what it’s worth, highs on Wednesday hold in the mid 90s to low 100s across much of the region…but remember to be mindful of any humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

While there are a few chances for rain in the mid-range outlook, chances are spotty in nature. A widespread rain, which is more what we need, is going to be rather tough to come by. As a result, drought concerns will likely increase as we head through the week. Of the midweek days, Thursday holds the best chance to see rain.

By the weekend, temperatures do attempt to at least back off a little bit, but we’ll remain near to above average on the thermometer. We’ll also try to get some more scattered shower/storm chances in place by Friday into Saturday and again by the start of next week. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’ll at least be a good set-up for multiple chances for some rain…which is what we need as the drought situation gets worse.