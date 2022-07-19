While today did feature near to above average temperatures across much of the region, the humidity took a big step backward…which in turn helped it be more tolerable outside.

A warm night is on the way once again across KELOLAND, though it won’t be as warm as last night. We’ll see lows fall closer to average for this time of year…so mid 60s will be the rule. We may have a few 50s toward the Wyoming and Montana borders.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a rather nice day thanks to high pressure, but temperatures do creep back up the thermometer a little bit. We’ll see highs from the upper 80s to the mid 90s. We’ll start off windy at first, but wind speeds calm down as we head into the evening and overnight timeframes.

90s hold steady on Thursday as does dry weather. The latter doesn’t stick around for much longer, which is good news considering the evolving drought situation across much of the region.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along by the end of the week and into Saturday. While not everyone may see something, it’ll be a welcome change of pace from what has been a rather dry run for several areas as of late.

Beyond a few showers out west on Sunday, much of the second half of the weekend is dry and seasonable with temperatures falling into the 80s.

Spotty rain chances linger through the first part of next week. Nothing widespread, but it’s still something to watch all the same.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we have equal chances for above and below average moisture, while odds slightly favor near to above average temperatures.