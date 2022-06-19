Just like the first half of the weekend, we’ll need to watch the thermometer very carefully as temperatures rise to dangerously hot levels.

Sunday features an even hotter and more humid day across KELOLAND compared to Saturday…hard as that may be to imagine in some areas. Again, if you are going to be outside, please limit your activity and do what you must to stay cool and hydrated. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

We’ll also have yet another day where heat advisories will be in place across a majority of KELOLAND. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 to 105 degrees over the course of the afternoon.

Even without the heat index, daytime highs will easily climb into the upper 90s and low/mid 100s.

Out west, we may see some showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place out in western and central KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Shower and storm chances will linger into the first part of the night in central and western portions of the area. Further east, we’ll remain pretty quiet.

Unless you’re out west, you have another rather warm night on the way with lows in the 70s.

One more hot day is on the way for your Monday (Especially the further east you go), but it’ll also feature the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place across nearly the entirety of KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Highs will be in the 80s out west, with 90s to near 100 degrees being seen the further east you go.

Yet another round of heat advisories will be in place for portions of the region.

The fever breaks for a little bit by the midweek outlook, as temperatures fall back into the 80s. We’ll also stay dry through at least Thursday.

By the end of the week, heat returns across KELOLAND with shower/storm chances coming along with it…especially by Friday.

Temperatures beyond the 7 day forecast are likely to remain near to above average.