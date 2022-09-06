Another day, another round of above average temperatures across KELOLAND with ample amounts of sunshine. The trend isn’t going to change in the short-term. If anything, we heat up even more.

Overnight lows tonight fall into the low to mid 60s under partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will remain generally calm as well.

Another sunny and hot day is on the way for your Wednesday. With sunshine in place and an east-southeast wind, highs climb further into the 90s across the board with a few triple-digit readings to the west.

Thursday will feature one more hot day across KELOLAND before we finally get a change of pace to come our way. Highs, once again, climb into the 90s to near 100 at times. Keep in mind that average highs by this point are in the upper 70s.

That change of pace that I mentioned comes in the form of an approaching cold front, which will send a few showers our way to the north and west overnight.

By Friday, we’ll watch as that aforementioned cold front approaches and passes through the region. This will be our only good chance for rain in the extended forecast and the first chance for rain for some in nearly two weeks.

Showers and a few storms will be possible as we go through the day and into the night, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans or if you’re going to head out to see some Friday night lights.

A few showers may linger south and east later in the evening and into early Saturday.

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to take a good step backward next weekend, with 70s for highs in several areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures win out, while chances for rain attempt to climb as well.