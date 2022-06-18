The first of several hot days across KELOLAND certainly lived up to the billing, with highs surging well above average for this time of year.

We’ll stay mostly clear as we head into the night with a southerly breeze, but temperatures will not fall all that far down the thermometer. Overnight lows only get into the 70s in many locations with some 60s out west.

There may be a few evening showers and storms in portions of western KELOLAND, but this will be the exception to the overall mainly quiet rule.

Sunday features an even hotter and more humid day across KELOLAND. Again, if you are going to be outside, please limit your activity and do what you must to stay cool and hydrated.

We’ll also have yet another day where heat advisories will be in place across a large majority of KELOLAND. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 to 105 degrees over the course of the afternoon. Please take all necessary precautions if you must be outside by taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated

Daytime highs climb into the upper 90s and low/mid 100s.

Out west, we may see some showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place out in western and central KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

One more hot day is on the way for your Monday (Especially the further east you go), but it’ll also feature the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s out west, with 90s to near 100 degrees being seen the further east you go.

Yet another round of heat advisories will be in place for portions of the region.

The fever breaks for a little bit by the midweek outlook, as temperatures fall back into the 80s. We’ll also stay dry through at least Thursday.

By the end of the week, heat returns across KELOLAND with shower/storm chances coming along with it…especially by Friday.

Temperatures beyond the 7 day forecast are likely to remain near to above average.