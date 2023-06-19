The new week certainly got off to a hot start across KELOLAND…and I mean that literally!

As of 3 pm CDT Monday

We won’t get much relief from the heat as we go into the night. Under partly to mostly clear skies, overnight lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s across a majority of KELOLAND. To the west, however, it’s slightly cooler with lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday starts off on a quiet enough note with partly to mostly sunny skies. That quiet run won’t last much longer in central and western KELOLAND.

While East River locations stay mainly quiet (Especially toward and east of the James River), portions of central and western KELOLAND will need to keep an eye on the skies through the afternoon and into the first part of the night.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for northwestern KELOLAND and areas near winner and just west of Aberdeen. A “Slight Risk” is in place from the Mobridge/Eureka area through Pierre and down into the Mellette/Todd/Bennett County region.

Wind and large hail are the main concerns with these storms, but there’s always that non-zero risk for an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware on Tuesday and have your StormTracker App ready to go.

For what it’s worth, highs on Tuesday climb well into the 90s again in central and eastern KELOLAND, while areas to the west get a small break and only peak in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances migrate northeastward on Wednesday, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the official start of summer.

We’ll see highs in the 80s to near 90 for many of our East River communities, but western KELOLAND breaks the trend again with highs in the 70s.

A daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms takes over as we head into the end of the week and into the first weekend of summer. While it won’t be as hot as the start of this week (In fact, we’ll be more seasonable than anything else), we’ll be just as unsettled as the start of this stretch. Some days like Thursday and Saturday have better chances for thunderstorms than others.

We’ll also watch Saturday carefully for the potential to see some severe weather across portions of KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates.

The rain will be a welcome sight all the same where we can get it, especially considering the fact that we have moderate to severe drought conditions still in place across southeastern portions of KELOLAND.

By the start of next week, we do attempt to calm down and get things back to where we may like them to be for this time of year: Seasonable and calm.