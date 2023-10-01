What a way to kick off the new month! Sioux Falls at least tied the all-time record high for the month with today’s mark of 94; the old record was set back in 1963. In fact, several other records were either set or tied across eastern and northeastern KELOLAND

As of 4 pm CDT Sunday afternoon

We don’t get much relief from the heat tonight, as lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s for much of the region…which would be average if they were high temperatures.

We’ll also have to watch to our west as showers and thunderstorms fire up.

Another chance for showers and storms will come along on Monday for central and western KELOLAND as a cold front begins to make its move.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for the afternoon and evening in central and western KELOLAND…extending as far northeast as western McPherson County. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that fires up.

Outside of that, it’s another hot day for the southeast with record challenging heat once more…while cooler temperatures begin to push into KELOLAND to the northwest.

Rain and some storms are likely for both sides on Tuesday into Tuesday night with the passage of a cold front. The rain may be heavy at times, so keep this in mind with any Tuesday plans.

This, along with cloud cover and shifting wind direction with the passage of the aforementioned front, will keep temperatures noticeably in check East River with highs in the 70s. It’ll be cooler toward the SD/WY border.

We’ll gradually cool into the 60s and stay mainly quiet through the second half of the work week, with even cooler temperatures on the way by the weekend…so get ready for fall to remind us what season it actually is. Highs by Friday and Saturday may not get out of the 50s for some.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, we do warm up again…but not to the same extent as what we’ve seen over the last few days. Odds for above average temperatures are favored all the same as we go into the middle of October.