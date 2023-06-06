Another hot summer day is ahead for much of KELOLAND, more typical of July or August rather than early June.

Highs reached the 90s in many spots yesterday in eastern KELOLAND.

The 90s are showing up in the driest areas. You can link the map above with the map below on the 60 day rain trends. West River is still much wetter compared to most areas east, with a few exceptions.

The Big Sioux continues to decline in Sioux Falls.

The big blocking high to our north has moved very little the past 24 hours.

Rain totals yesterday were spotty. However, there were some nice rain numbers in the far northeast.

Sisseton had some local totals between 1 and 2 inches.

The weather will be about the same today. We can’t rule a few local t-storms in eastern KELOLAND, but most of us will be dry and hot. Tomorrow will continue to same talking points. However, the rain chances in the southeast appear to be a bit better tomorrow afternoon or tomorrow night

The pattern will continue to shift to the west and patterns remain in reverse mode across the northern plains. Most of the rain by Friday and Saturday will develop in western SD into Nebraska.

Dew points will be interesting to watch. This narrow ribbon of humidity will shift west and south over time as Canadian air once again dominates the weekend forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.