Even though the fog did gradually lift, it was still lingering in parts of KELOLAND through the afternoon. Unfortunately, this won’t be changing any time soon…so get ready for more murky weather at times.

Highs today were split along the Missouri River, with West River communities getting in on noticeably milder temperatures compared to their East River counterparts.

Another round of fog is likely overnight in the areas that have had to deal with it for the last day or so…with visibility dropping below a mile or less at times. Once again, please be careful if you are out and about.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits in central and eastern KELOLAND, with teens to the west.

A little more sunshine takes over on Sunday, helping the region go along with its slow but steady melt. Again, though, we’ll have to deal with patchy dense fog for at least the first part of the day. Dense fog advisories are possible once again, so keep an eye out for updates.

We’ll see highs in the upper teens to mid 20s near and east of the James River valley, with 30s and 40s further west.

More seasonable temperatures take over as we go into the first half of the new work and school week in our East River communities. Highs get back to the mid/upper 20s at least to the east on Monday. Further west, we’ll hold in the 30s and 40s…the latter being more likely to the west.

Our only small chance for some moisture comes in the form of some flurries and light snow showers on Wednesday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region. We could also see a few snow showers on Thursday toward the Black Hills.

Near to above average temperatures hold steady through the end of next week and even beyond the 7 day forecast, as we get in on a quiet run of weather.