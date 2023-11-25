Sun punched through the clouds in western and northern South Dakota, while thick clouds dominated Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND today. There were a few flurries or very light showers, but very little for accumulation – with the exception of the southern edge of South Dakota. Springfield got an inch of snow, Tyndall an inch and a half; and Burke, Yankton and Vermillion reported a couple inches. There have been a few issues of slippery roads as a result of the light coating of flakes and temperatures that remained below freezing.

Tonight there could be a few more flurries, with no additional accumulation. Lows in eastern KELOLAND will be in the teens. But strong NW winds along with a front will blow through western and central South Dakota, with winds approaching 30 miles per hour by morning.

The flurries or snow showers should end on Sunday, and clouds should break up late in the day. It will be windy, with NW winds of 20-40 mph. Wind advisories are posted. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 30s in the east and the upper 30s in the west.

A bit of a change for Monday. Cloud cover should be a little greater than previously expected. Highs will remain in the low 30s East River, while warmer air comes into the west.

The rest of next week looks snow free, with no big systems on the horizon. Temperatures should warm for the middle of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and abundant 40s. Rapid City should hit 50. Then there will be cooling for the end of the week and the first weekend of December. We’ll include a chance of snow as well for the weekend. It doesn’t look like a big system, but the forecast models are hinting at what could be a clipper system coming in from the northwest.