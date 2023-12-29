What you see is what we’ll get weather wise. We’re done with any rain or snow for the foreseeable future – with the exception of a few flurries next week.

Today’s sunshine will be capped by mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the teens to low 20s. Winds will become light from the northwest as a weak cold front drops down from the north. The only spot with weather will be Sisseton and the far NE corner of South Dakota, where light rain or snow showers will be possible toward morning.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and NW winds behind that front could produce some breezy conditions. Due to that wind, we’ll drop a few degrees, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s in the east, and a little warmer in the west where skies will be a little warmer.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, will be a few degrees cooler with a north wind. It will actually be close to normal for both Sunday and New Year’s day, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies both days will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, so no travel issues are anticipated.

Next week will remain dry and mild, with near normal temps in the upper 20s to low 30s East River. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week. We don’t have any snow in the forecast except for some flurries for the middle part of the week. Enjoy this, because confidence is rising that we’ll have much colder temperatures starting the second week of January.