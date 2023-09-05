After a hot start to the month which featured two 100+ degree days in Sioux Falls (Only the 4th time that’s ever happened with records going back to the 1890s and the first since 1922), we FINALLY get a break for more than just a day or two as we head into the extended outlook.

We’ve been dealing with scattered showers and the occasional thunderstorm today in some areas, with pretty windy weather to boot. All of this slowly but surely calms down as we head into the night.

While it’ll still be breezy at times, it’ll at least be cooler and more comfortable across the region. Overnight lows fall into the 50s East River with some 40s out west.

Along the way, we’ll also have to watch as smoke from wildfires to our northwest gets brought in via northwesterly flow. Unfortunately, that means milky skies overnight that spill into the day on Wednesday.

Brighter shades of yellow indicate thicker smoke

Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans on Wednesday, as air quality may become a concern at times. Beyond the smoke, we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Even Thursday is looking pretty good as well. Smoke dissipates a bit, while the temperature climbs up the thermometer a bit once more. We’ll see highs in the 80s with some upper 80s/low 90s in southern KELOLAND through Thursday afternoon…seasonably warm for this time of year.

Thursday and Friday may end up being the warmest days of the next seven or so. Cooler days and nights are on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend and even the start of next week.

We’ll also watch the weekend for something else: Rain. The upcoming two-day stretch will hold our best chance in several areas for some rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two.