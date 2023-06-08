SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warmer-than-normal temperatures continue. Winds have been light throughout the day. This afternoon has had pop-up rain and thundershowers in central and western South Dakota.

2 PM

This evening there is a marginal risk of severe weather in north central and northeastern KELOLAND. These storms should die down around sunset. The main threats will be hail and strong winds if you are under a storm.

Tonight we could see a few sprinkles in central and eastern KELOLAND. Winds will stay light and skies will be partly cloudy. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-60s. We are watching a band of thunderstorms that will move into KELOLAND overnight or early morning from North Dakota. This band will hit Mobridge first before moving towards Aberdeen in the morning, and towards Sioux Falls by the afternoon.

Tomorrow has a widespread chance of thunderstorms. The day will be partly cloudy throughout the day with the pop-up thunderstorms. High temperatures, again, will be well above normal for your Friday. Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s. Winds will stay light.

Tomorrow afternoon will being another marginal risk of severe weather, this time in southeastern KELOLAND. The main threat will be hail and strong winds. These storms should decrease after sunset.

On Saturday we will watch as a cold front moves through. This will bring temperatures closer to normal, stronger winds and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Winds from the northeast will be prevalent.

Sunday will be the “coldest” day in the 7-day forecast, except in western South Dakota. We do start warming up during the work week back up to the mid-80s by the middle of the week. The next chance of rain showers comes Wednesday and Thursday in southern KELOLAND, otherwise, the week will be dry.