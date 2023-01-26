SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are near normal for this time of year. That will change as we start next week. For this afternoon, winds will be increasing along with the chance of snow. Western South Dakota is already receiving rain and snow today.

3 PM

The Black Hills is already under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3 AM MST. Heavier snow is possible with stronger winds.

On the other end of the state, northeastern KELOLAND has a Winter Weather Advisory that starts this evening until noon tomorrow. There is very little in the way of new snow, BUT blowing snow is going to be a major issue.

There is also a Wind Advisory for almost everyone else in KELOLAND. We could see wing gusts nearing 45 or 50 MPH. This could cause blowing snow in the region. Blowing snow can cause reduced visibility and slick road conditions.

Tonight is going to be another chilly night. Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Friday is going to bring the warmest temperatures in the morning. Winds will start the morning strong and die down through the afternoon. The skies will remain on the cloudy side to start the weekend.

Friday night through Saturday brings the next chance of snow showers in western South Dakota, and heavier snow in southern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall looks to stay near and south of Interstate 90. It will still be breezy, so blowing and drifting snow is possible.

Northern KELOLAND will miss the snow on Saturday but not the cold. Very cold air is on the way. High temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will struggle to get out of the single digits. Central and western South Dakota will be in the teens and even low 20s. Winds will be lighter but skies will still be cloudy.

The snow totals through Monday are not major like the last few storm systems. Sioux Falls could see around 2-4″, and Rapid City could see 4-8″. But to the south, we could see higher amounts. Yankton could see 6-10″. As of right now, Pierre and Aberdeen miss most of the snow.

Once we make it through the active weather this weekend all we have to worry about is the cold. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the single digits, we could even see some below zero highs. Wind chills could be in the minus teens and 20s, even nearing minus 30.