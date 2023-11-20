Light showers in KELOLAND will linger into the afternoon for southeast South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Western, central, and northern KELOLAND will eventually see sunshine for the afternoon.

Northwest winds behind a cold front will range from 30 to 50 mph for western South Dakota.

Temperatures this afternoon will be near 50 for many, but much cooler air is on the way.

The cold front will bring our temperatures down for tomorrow with highs in the 40s underneath sunny skies.

We’ll get a quick surge of warm air for Wednesday (“get away day” before Thanksgiving). Highs on Wednesday will return to the 50s (some 60s may return) but it won’t last into Thanksgiving.

Another cold front will bring in colder air for Thanksgiving and beyond. Highs on Thanksgiving will be in the 30s and 40s.

Light snow may develop during the day in western South Dakota, but central, northern, and eastern KELOLAND will be dry.

As the cold air lingers into Black Friday, a light snow shower or two may appear in southern KELOLAND. As of now, moisture is limited so snow amounts (if any) will be light.