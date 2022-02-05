As a cold front continues to push to our south and east, winds will gradually calm down with high pressure attempting to take over.

We won’t be as cold tonight, but it’ll still at least be decently chilly to the east. Wind calm down overnight, with lows fall into the teens East River and 20s West River. We may also see a few flurries develop overnight and into the morning on Sunday.

A few more flurries may attempt to make their presence known on the first part of your Sunday, but the rest of the day should be pretty quiet. Little to no accumulation is expected during this time.

With that said, the second half of the weekend will also feature a 50/50 split on the thermometer. To the east, we’ll only see highs in the 20s and 30s with even a few teens possible to the northeast. West River locations, however, will see highs mainly in the 40s.

Well above average conditions come back for the first half of the new work and school week. All the while, we’ll remain dry. Highs get back into the 40s and 50s on Monday…except in the northeast where highs run in the 30s.

During much of the upcoming work and school week, we’ll continue to feel the influence of warm air being funneled in from Canada.

We may have a few rain and snow showers by Wednesday into Thursday, but chances are low and moisture amounts are on the same level.

By the end of the week, we may introduce a small late rain/snow shower chance in a few areas, but this is a rather low-end chance.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to above average temperatures by day and by night are expected to stick around along with the lack of any appreciable moisture.