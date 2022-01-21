Mixed Precipitation Moves East Today: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, January 21st

We are tracking a fast-moving batch of snow and freezing across western KELOLAND this morning. No travel advisories have been posted in the Rapid City area as of 7am. It doesn’t take much to make roads slippery, but temperatures will be warming through the morning as we expect improvement through the day.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for the counties shaded in blue.

You can see some of the moisture on the roads on this shot of our Rapid City Live Cam as of 6:30am.

Futurecast shows the freezing rain and snow mix moving east during the day. Sioux Falls will have better chances of snow by mid afternoon. The snow and mixed precip won’t last long, but make sure you are plugged in on the latest conditions through the afternoon.

Temperatures will be swinging back and forth this weekend. You can see some very mild conditions central and west both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but some cold weather is also likely in the northeast. Snow chances will be best in the in the northeast.

An arctic airmass will move into KELOLAND by Monday afternoon into Tuesday. We expect a push of mild weather to arrive once again toward the end of the 7 day forecast.

For today, expect highs near 30 in Sioux Falls with a strong south wind through the afternoon.

The wind tonight will be from the northwest and temperatures will turn colder again for the northeast.

Clouds will be thick at times tomorrow, but temperatures will be on the rise during the afternoon as the next warm front swings across the region.

While we can’t rule out snow early next week, snow totals in the Sioux Falls area look light over the next 7 days.