Following a decently quiet day across KELOLAND, we’ll get ready for a little bit of everything headed into the weekend…and that’s meant to be taken figuratively and literally.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. It’ll still be windy at times, with showers and the occasional thunderstorm popping up especially after midnight and going into the morning on Friday.

Speaking of Friday, a potent area of low pressure will make its move during this time and head through KELOLAND. Temperatures on Friday will vary wildly…from the 50s/low 60s in the northeast to near 90 degrees along the Nebraska border!

Along the way, we’ll watch the potential for showers and thunderstorms…the latter of which may be strong to severe as we head into the night.

All forms of severe weather are on the table with any storm that does materialize. Stay weather aware and have your NOAA weather radio and KELOLAND StormTracker app ready to go, especially with these storms moving through the area during the overnight period.

To the northwest, we have winter weather headlines in place for the same system. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the central and northern Black Hills, with a blizzard warning for the northwestern corner of South Dakota. Both headlines are in place into early Sunday morning.

Chances for snow linger to the northwest, with shower and thunderstorm chances holding East River on Saturday. Highs out west only reach the 40s, with 70s once more in the warm sector of this low.

By Sunday, much of the moisture is out of here, but the wind won’t be going anywhere any time soon. Highs step back into the 40s and 50s for the second half of the weekend and remain through at least Monday.

We may see a few scattered showers pop up by the second half of the next work and school week, but the first half is mainly dry as we gradually return to seasonable conditions.