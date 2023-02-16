It’s a quieter morning across KELOLAND today, but temperatures remain cold in the east as crews remove snow on our Watertown LIVE CAM just before 7am.

We are missing snow to our south this morning. This storm is bringing a large swath of 4-8″ for parts of Nebraska and Iowa today.

The snow map will be changing to our south as a result. We won’t be adding to our numbers for now, but Sioux Falls still has 8″ on the ground.

The forecast will remain chilly today East River, with many locations staying in the teens and 20s for highs. The lighter winds will certainly help. Clouds will remain thicker into parts of southeast KELOLAND closer to the storms system mentioned above. Tomorrow will really pick up momentum West River as 40s and 50s will make a quick return. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be back in the 30s.

The weekend should continue that trend as Pacific air descends into the plains. However, the weather pattern will start changing by the middle of next week.

That pattern could bring snow back to KELOLAND. We will continue to follow the developments.

Here are the details of the forecast.