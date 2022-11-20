It sure was a milder Sunday across KELOLAND as mostly sunny skies prevailed across the region.

We are setting the stage for a milder week across KELOLAND as the worst of the cold weather departs. Look for lows tonight into the upper teens and lower 20s under partly cloudy skies and westerly winds.

Expect partly skies for your Monday and seasonable temperatures in southern KELOLAND, mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Folks in the north will be colder with a light north wind much of the day.

Temperatures should rebound on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. In fact, 50s are expected again in southwestern SD.

Wednesday looks even warmer for some areas with 50s in southeastern KELOLAND.

We can’t promise that trend will continue on Thanksgiving. We expect a clipper type system to move across the region with a slight chance of either light rain or light snow. The amounts still look light with the majority of the precipitation staying on the Minnesota side of the border. Temperatures the rest of the holiday weekend should stay at or above normal into the 40s.