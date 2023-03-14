What a difference a day makes! While it has been rather windy at times to the east, it’s been a small price to pay considering how much sunshine we’ve been able to enjoy…not to mention the step up the thermometer that we took as well.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

Cloud cover, unfortunately, will begin to creep back into the picture as we head into the night.

Overnight lows should only fall into the 20s to low 30s.

Cloud cover will continue to increase on Wednesday, and we may see an isolated rain shower or two along the way. Beyond that, we’ll be pretty quiet and seasonably mild in many locations.

Further to the south and west, we’ll reach the 50s and low 60s again, while 30s and 40s are observed elsewhere.

That’ll be the best day of the week on the thermometer, as a reality check comes into play for the second half of the outlook.

We’re watching the development of low pressure to the south and west of us on Thursday. This may start as a mix for some on Thursday before gradually transitioning to all snow later in the evening. Chances for any kind of moisture increase the further south and east you go.

While snow amounts don’t appear to be as impressive as what we’ve seen previously this winter, we may still at least get a fresh coat of snow just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Highs on Thursday will be achieved early in the day, with daytime highs remaining mainly in the 20s.

St. Patrick’s Day is not going to be doing us any favors in the temperature department. With highs in the teens and 20s in many areas and a gusty wind, it’s going to be a reminder that spring doesn’t officially start until Monday.

The final weekend of winter gets off to a cold start in many locations, with highs in the 20s throughout much of KELOLAND. Sunday, however, marks the beginning of some improvement.

Though temperatures remain near to below average as we go into the first days of spring (Which is the mid to upper 40s), we’ll at least get closer to where we should be compared to the weekend.