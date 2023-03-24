Winter-like weather continues to hold a grip on KELOLAND. After snow yesterday in the south, highs were generally in the 20s and 30s.

Fog formed overnight in the Aberdeen area where temperatures once again have been quite chilly.

A Dense Fog Advisory is still in effect for that area of KELOLAND.

Today will be a nice forecast with highs in the 40s and 50s west and south of Sioux Falls. Folks in the northeast will stay in the 30s. A cold front will slip south tonight with lows falling back into the teens and 20s with a few flurries possible. The weather tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler again along with some snow chances in the Black Hills region.

The pattern ahead for early next week will remain below normal. We may even see a small system deliver a small system on Monday. A larger storm could pull into the plains by the end of next week. That could bring more snow to parts of KELOLAND. We always watch these late March systems closely, so keep an eye on the pattern toward the end of the 7 day forecast.

You can see hints of that possible storm track next week, but we are still very early on tracking the details.

Here are the forecast details.