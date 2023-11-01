After a cold day yesterday, warmer weather is ahead for KELOLAND. Highs were only in the 30s with chilly weather for the trick-or-treaters. All the days in the 7 day forecast are warmer than yesterday.

The jet stream flow continues from the northwest, but we will start to usher in more “Pacific” air, which is a warmer flow of weather for this time of the year.

Futurecast picks up on the 40s today across much of the region. A few 50s will show up across parts of western SD. We should build on that momentum tomorrow with more 50s showing up on the maps, including Sioux Falls. We may see a few stray showers or sprinkles early Friday, but moisture looks limited for most areas.

You can see some of these weak fronts on this version of Futurecast below. Temperatures should moderate toward the weekend, with the warmest weather expected by Sunday when a few 60s are possible in southern KELOLAND.

The animation below clearly shows the milder weather trend across the region. We expect a few more showers early next week, so we’ll continue to watch the timing details and the effects on temperatures. The weather still looks warm enough to support shower chances vs. snow.

Here are the details of the forecast.