Milder Weather Ahead Before Christmas: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, December 20th

A cooler day is ahead for KELOLAND, but the trend this week will not be friendly to snow lovers. We expect a pattern of above normal temperatures and little snow chances.

Highs yesterday reached the 30s and 40s in many areas. We even hit 53 in Rapid City.

Futurecast picks up on the cooler weather today with highs in the teens and 20s. We expect snow tonight in North Dakota, but not much in KELOLAND. We expect stronger NW winds tomorrow along with milder temperatures.

Take a look at the temperature trends before Christmas. You can see the temperatures moving above normal for a big section of the nation, including KELOLAND.

The snow outlook before Christmas doesn’t look promising for those hoping for a white Christmas.

Today’s highs will be cooler with the numbers mainly in the 20s.

South winds will be steady overnight with lows mainly in the teens.

Tomorrow will be in the 30s as snow passes mainly to our north. Winds will be stronger from the northwest at 20-35 mph.

The 7-day forecast is certainly warmer by Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. The 20% chance of rain or snow showers on Friday doesn’t look like much at this point, but we’ll keep updating the forecast. Highs on Christmas may be close to 40.