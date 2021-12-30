Milder Today, More Cold Arrives Tomorrow: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 30th

The folks at Great Bear are busy again this morning taking advantage of the cold weather. Today will be opening day there.

Snow cover remains much deeper across North Dakota and northern MN. We expect weekend snow will be more significant south of KELOLAND.

The hourly forecast looks warmer today across KELOLAND. We do expect light snow chances to return tomorrow as the next arctic front moves south. We expect steady or falling temperatures much of the day and wind chills will fall well below zero through tomorrow night. Snow will be more likely south of KELOLAND into Saturday, but we’ll be stuck with the very cold temperatures.

The map below shows the hourly wind chill forecast into the weekend. We expect -20s and -30s for wind chills New Year’s Eve night.

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees above and below zero across much of KELOLAND.

While the New Year’s Day forecast will start cold, the weather early next week looks warmer with 30s and 40s likely by Monday.

Enjoy the “warmer” temperatures today with 30s in the south.

Temperatures may hold steady for some tonight, but the numbers will start falling during the day tomorrow.

Pay attention to the falling wind chill values during the day as light snow makes an appearance across KELOLAND tomorrow.

The 7 day forecast turns warmer early next week with highs returning to the 30s.