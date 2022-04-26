We have a chilly, but pretty morning across KELOLAND. Take a look at this picture from our Terry Peak Live Cam taken at sunrise.

There’s still snow on the ground in the Black Hills. You can also see the snow in North Dakota.

We are carefully watching the moisture patterns ahead. Notice how dry soil moisture conditions are in Nebraska into the southern plains.

Don’t expect rain today. Mostly sunny skies and lighter winds will help temperatures push into the 60s for many this afternoon. Thicker clouds are ahead tomorrow as temperatures remain in the 50s and 60s.

All eyes will be on the weekend storm system, which should start on Friday West River. This system is still looking heathy this morning, so we will proceed with some cautious optimism with this system.

The month of April has been quite cold to the north so far. This trend will continue.

You can see that trend on the animation below.

We are hopeful this clashing of the airmasses will bring more moisture to KELOLAND.

It may even snow again in the Black Hills…no surprise.