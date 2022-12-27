The big weather story today is the nice increase in temperatures. The frigid temperatures are leaving and highs today will reach or surpass the freezing mark in much of KELOLAND.

We have a lot of snow on the ground across the region, so the warmer temperatures will be restrained from what they would be without snow. Still, the 30s will feel pretty nice.

Here’s a closer look at the hourly trends. We are watching the moisture increasing tomorrow, although much of this may evaporate initially as the atmosphere saturates more into the afternoon. You’ll notice temperatures won’t chance much from night to day in many areas.

This system for late tomorrow into Thursday will come our way from Nebraska. It will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow along it’s path. While we don’t expect heavy snow, the roads will once again be slick, especially with areas of measurable freezing rain.

The snow forecast as shown on the map below has several towns in the 1-2 or 1-3″ range.

The freezing rain areas are not expected to be heavy, but even a tenth of an inch of ice can make for some very slick travel. Again, continue to watch for updates on the freezing rain forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.