Another cold start to the day across portions of KELOLAND will at least give way to a milder afternoon this time around.

As of 7 am CST Sunday morning

While temperatures on Saturday struggled get much above the 20s to the east, we should be able to get some improvement in place. Highs should climb into the 30s and 40s East River, with 40s and a few 50s to the west.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night, and a few flurries are possible at times to the east. We’ll see overnight lows in the teens across KELOLAND.

Some light snow showers are possible to the west as we start the new work week, with a chance for some passing flurries to the east. Overall, though, it’s a partly to mostly cloud y day with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Some snow showers may crash the party to the east on Tuesday, but much of the day is generally quiet and not all that windy. We’ll stay pretty seasonable in terms of temperatures.

After a mainly quiet day on Wednesday, we’ll see a chance for some snow showers clip the southeastern portion of the region on Thursday. Further north and west, we’ll likely stay pretty quiet for a little while longer.

In fact, we’ll close the week on a pretty pleasant note before we get ready for another chance at a few snow showers on Saturday.

Odds for near to below average temperatures are expected to carry into the middle of the month.