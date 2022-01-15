Milder Sunday; Cold Again by Midweek – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, January 15

KELOLAND found itself in the middle of a 50/50 temperature split today, with East River highs struggling to get into the 20s and West River highs climbing into the 40s. At least must of the day was calm with high pressure overhead.

The wind picks up again overnight and into Sunday, so our break from the breeze will be short-lived. Overnight lows fall into the single digits and teens to the east, with 20s out west. Lows East River, however, may bottom out early as southerly flow takes over and warms us up through the night.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northeastern corner of South Dakota and portions of SW Minnesota until 4 am CST Sunday morning. Blowing snow due to gusty winds is the main concern. Please be careful if you must head out tonight.

That leads into a milder Sunday across the board via southerly winds. Even with snow on the ground, highs should at least reach the low/mid 30s to the east under partly sunny skies.

A few isolated showers of the rain and/or snow variety are possible with the passage of a weak upper-level trough. That should be an exception to the mainly dry rule, though.

Winds turn to the northwest with the passage of this weak system, kicking temperatures back slightly for Monday. Speaking of which, we’ll see highs in the upper 20s to low/mid 30s to the east and 40s/low 50s out west.

West River highs will remain well above average, with numbers ranging in the 40s and 50s through Tuesday as well. East River highs hit their peak on Tuesday as well ahead of a big midweek change.

Another weak system moves through the area on Wednesday. Beyond a few flurries, we’re mainly quiet, but a big push of cold air comes along and sends us back below average for Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ll try to warm up a bit on Friday as a chance for some snow showers comes along.