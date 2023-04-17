The wind on Sunday was very strong across eastern KELOLAND, with many gusts of 40-50mph. The good news is, we’ll see much less wind today.

You can still see the snow piles in the road ditches across southwest MN from the snow that fell over the weekend.

The storm system that brought the snow to the region is now departing into Wisconsin and Michigan, where more snow is falling this morning.

Our weather forecast this week will feature some spring elements, including a few thunderstorms late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Parts of southeastern KELOLAND are under a marginal risk of severe weather at this time.

The pattern the next 36 hours looks pleasant, although wind speeds will increase from the southeast tomorrow. Watch for areas of rain to develop Tuesday night into Wednesday as the main storm system pulls into the plains. Northwest winds will begin working into the forecast by Thursday and blustery weather will take over by Friday and Saturday.

The rain outlook through Thursday is not overly heavy for much of SD. While some local rain totals could be .25″ to 50″, the heavier rains are likely to be mostly south and east of Sioux Falls as shown on the map below in the yellow and orange.

Temperatures will be getting much colder by the end of the week as another round of Canadian air descends from the north. As mentioned, we can’t rule out some snow again by Friday in this pattern.

Here are the details of the forecast.